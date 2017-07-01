Gaye bags double gold at masters

The Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, was the venue for the British Masters Track and Field Championships, where Ryston Runners were represented by Paul Harrison and Gaye Clarke.

Gaye Clarke had a typically busy weekend, with most of her events taking place on the Saturday, the first day of competition.

She won the W55 80m hurdles in 14.31, an improvement on her previous times this year and since her knee surgery just before Christmas.

She then claimed a bronze with her last jump of 4m 02 in the w55 long jump competition, an exciting one in which a mere nine centimetres separated the first four athletes.

A second gold came in the high jump, when she leapt to her best height (1m 33) since the World Championships in Australia last autumn, before she secured fifth spot in the hammer where a throw of 29m 76 gained her a personal victory over long-time adversary Wendy Dunsford.

On the Sunday she managed to cover 200m in 32.26 for a final silver medal of the weekend, and with reason to be approaching the European Championships in Denmark in August with increasing confidence.

Harrison, ranked UK number two M50 in the triple jump, had his chance to pit himself against the top ranked athlete in his category

Despite his best efforts, he was not quite able to pull out enough to take the win, a silver medal coming his way with a best leap of 10m 95.

The Spanish Masters Championships also took place, in Elche, Alicante, at the weekend where Cath and Pete Duhig availed themselves of the opportunity to compete as guests.

Cath took part in the first event on the Saturday, the 5000m walk, and won the W60 category with a time of 31.40.

As the timetable made it infeasible for Pete to participate in his best events he entered the 400 metres just to take part, and surprised himself by finishing third in the M65 race.

Both athletes, who hope to have their Spanish competition licences later this year, were pleased to be presented with special medals for their efforts.