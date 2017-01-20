Generous Middleton Hall Seniors help fight dementia

The Seniors at Middleton Hall Golf Club have raised £2,046 to help fight dementia.

Chris Hudson, who was the 2016 Seniors Captain, nominated Alzheimer’s Research UK as his charity for the year.

Hudson said: “I am very pleased that we have been able to raise so much money for such a good cause. The members have been very generous and we received a £100 donation from Middleton Aggregates.”

He also paid tribute to fellow Seniors member, John Burdett, who raised £723 of the total with his sponsored festive swim in the North Sea.

Hudson and members of the Seniors Section are pictured presenting the cheque to Jessica Sayer, regional fundraising officer (East) for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Jessica commented: “We can’t thank Chris and all at Middleton Hall Golf Club enough for supporting us over the past year. At the moment there are 850,000 people across the UK living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, including more than 2,600 in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk. We rely on public donations and it’s thanks to groups like the Seniors at MHGC we can help provide crucial resources for our scientists and fund pioneering research, driving the next breakthrough.”