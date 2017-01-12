Glorious mud as Downham Market club Ryston Runners return to Reepham

Despite putting up with several comments about “getting down and dirty” last year, some of Ryston’s intrepid women returned to Reepham for the annual challenging 10K cross country event with help to form a 23-strong contingent.

They comprised almost a quarter of the field. Starting at Whitwell & Reepham Station, it had the promised mixture of mud, water, dykes, gates and a railway track.

TIM SMITH

The recent rain had made the first obstacle of thick, waist-deep mud and the crossing of two very cold rivers interesting. As over 100 runners had already tackled the route once, the churned-up second lap was even tougher. However, all of the Ryston competitors finished safely. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the event, many pledging to return in 2018, and helped raise funds for the event’s selected charity: Nelson’s Journey.