Glory for King’s Lynn Globe bowls title and cup winners

Globe Bowls Club winners of the Oak Brewery League and Runners up in the Coronation Cup. Top left Richard Hitchcock, Mick Nicol, Barry Massingham. Front; Steve Watts, Alan Mason, Doreen Stapleton (capt), John Graham. Missing Dave Harris.
Andy Sayer presenting the Silver Coronation Cup to Globe A captain Richard Bunton.

Globe A Bowls winners of the Silver Jubilee League and the Coronation Cup; Top Row. Dave Scott, Alan Smith, Tony Ambrose, Gary Thorn, Graham Farrow. Front; Robbie Palmer,Richard Bunton (capt), Max Bunton, Dennis Fisher

