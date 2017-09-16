Glory for King’s Lynn Globe bowls title and cup winners

Globe Bowls Club, winners of the Oak Brewery League and runners-up in the Coronation Cup. Back, from left: Richard Hitchcock, Mick Nicol, Barry Massingham. Front: Steve Watts, Alan Mason, Doreen Stapleton (capt), John Graham. Missing: Dave Harris.
Andy Sayer presenting the Silver Coronation Cup to Globe A captain Richard Bunton.
Globe A team, winners of the Silver Jubilee League and the Coronation Cup. Back, from left: Dave Scott, Alan Smith, Tony Ambrose, Gary Thorn, Graham Farrow. Front: Robbie Palmer, Richard Bunton (capt), Max Bunton, Dennis Fisher.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lynn News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.