Godfrey takes King’s Lynn treble at Ladies Closed Meeting

The Closed Meeting is a special day in the King’s Lynn Golf Club ladies calendar and the weather was perfect.

The competition is 18 holes medal play and in the afternoon nine holes of greensomes.

The day proved to be very good for Deborah Godfrey who won the Autumn Cup, Coates Salvers Div. 1 and the afternoon 9-hole greensomes with her partner Soon Letchford.

Autumn Cup (best net score): Deborah Godfrey 71nett. Coates Salvers (lowest gross score): Div.1: Deborah Godfrey 87, Div.2: Jacquie Reeks 111. Nett scores: Div. 1: Diane Mann 74nett, 2 Sue Gurr 77nett, 3 Rosie Russell 79nett Div.2: 1 Janet Yeomans 80 nett, Rebecca Maylard 81 nett, 3 Carole Weatherhead 84nett.

Nearest the pin: 5th Maura Narborough and l6th Pat Arnold. Afternoon Greensomes: 1 Deborah Godfrey/Soon Letchford 20pts, 2 Sue Gurr/Tracey Rawlings 17pts.

l RIGHT: Back, from left: Ladies captain Maggie Clarkson, Deborah Godfrey, Rosie Russell, Maura Narborough, Tracey Rawlings, Sue Gurr, Jacquie Reeks, Diane Mann, Soon Letchford, Rebecca Maylard. Seated: Pat Arnold and Janet Yeomans.