Going pro is icing on cake for Jack

He once shared his 18th birthday cake with Ryder Cup ace Miguel Ángel Jiménez - now a young golfer from Lynn wants his own slice of the action after turning professional this week.

Gaywood-based player Jack Yule, 23, announced his decision after a successful career as an amateur which led to a chance meeting with the larger-than-life Spaniard on his big day.

Lynn News Sport Special at King's Lynn Golf Club, with Jack Yule, who has turned Pro in October 2017

The Lynn Golf Club member, who was part of the Lee Westwood Golf School at the time, said: “We were taking the scoreboards around at Dunhill Links and Miguel was in the same place as us. You could smell his cigar from the other side of the course.

“He came along and decided to eat a piece of my cake. Here’s my idol and I’d love to be like him, perhaps with no smoking and less drinking.

“He loves live and golf is what he lives for. That’s the best way to play the sport if you enjoy it.”

Yule landed this year’s county amateur championship title at Royal West Norfolk Golf Club and was also crowned Norfolk open champion and Henry Craske Salver winner.

This came on the back of winning the Biarritz Cup, in France, last year when appearing for England, who he has also represented in a number of home internationals.

Yule was also leading boy in the 19th Faldo Series back in 2015 and his success saw him receive an invitation to compete in the Made In Denmark event on the European Tour - a week before the 2016 Ryder Cup.

The former Springwood High School pupil, who first picked up a golf club at the age of six, is looking forward to his new challenge.

“I think it is going to be completely different to the amateur game,” admitted Yule.

“I’m so looking forward to playing against different people and playing at different courses.

“I felt it was a case of going pro now or never really. I didn’t want to have another season as an amateur. All I can do is give it my best shot and see where it takes me.”

Yule, who has received valuable support from his family and girlfriend, is part of Golfing For Life who support the development of young golfers who have demonstrated the ability and desire to reach the pinnacle in the sport.