Gold-winning guest and ex-King’s Lynn Pelican Kerry brings Olympic inspiration

Pelicans HC in conjunction with the School Sport Partnership held a Quicksticks Hockey Tournament.

Some 170 young players participated in the tournament which had Olympic inspiration with the special guest for the day Danny Kerry, GB Women’s coach who led his team to gold at the Rio Olympics in the summer.

MLNF Qhoc

The 28 teams competing all enjoyed group matches culminating in the following results.

West Norfolk champions: Ashwicken, runners-up South Wootton. Cup winners: Gayton, runners-up Clenchwarton. Trophy: Terrington, runners-up Hillcrest. Shield: Glebe, runners-up St Marthas. Plate: Swaffham, runners-up Glebe Hawks.

Thanks also to all of the Pelicans club members who helped with umpiring, scorekeeping, etc, to ensure that the event ran so smoothly; also to Searles Leisure Resort who sponsored the event and provided a new trophy for the winners; Panthera Hockey who provided a new stick to one lucky raffle winner; and England Hockey who provided wristbands and bags for everyone who took part.

The biggest thanks undoubtedly goes to Kerry who made the time to support the event, signed hundreds of autographs and instilled some Olympic inspiration.

MLNF Qhoc

MLNF Quicksticks

MLNF Quicksticks