Golfer Kale carries off leading King’s Lynn junior club trophy

King’s Lynn Golf Club held their annual Junior Presentation Evening, where all the prizes and trophies from the year’s competitions are presented to the respective winners.

This year saw three main winners with Kale Heath picking up the Junior Club Championship trophy with a fantastic score 0f 74.

Macsen Heath & Matthew Chapman

Polly Norman has won the Girls Arnold Bowl, Deptford Dish and Peggy Joplin trophy. With Tom Davis picking up multiple trophies throughout he capped 2016 off by winning the Williamson Cup Order of Merit trophy.

Other notable winners were Jack Madge-Smith who won the 9 hole Club Championship at his first attempt having won the 4 hole Club Championship 12 months earlier.

This year’s 4 hole Club Championship was a tie with Edward Luther and Marley Workman both scoring 13 points over four holes.

The last trophy presented was the Captain’s Cup which was awarded to the incoming captain for 2017 which is Matthew Chapman, who is a great supporter of the Junior Section, playing in almost every club competition as well as representing Norfolk at county level.

He has a handicap of 5 and will be a great ambassador for the Juniors.

Special thanks goes to Kwai Li (club captain), Maggie Clarkson (Ladies captain), Terry Hornsby (president), Pat Simpson (Ladies president) for assisting Club Professional James Weight in hosting the evening and presenting the prizes.