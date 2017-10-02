Search

Golfers contest Swaffham mixed open

Swaffham Golf Club held their annual mixed open at the club.

The event was very well attended and the weather was very kind.

Results: 1 Sue and Bruce Hosking (Eaton) 50pts, 2 Rebecca and Michael Draper (Diss) 47pts, 3 Liz and Kevin Sheen (Lakeside Lodge) 47pts, 4 Ann and Chris Lockhart (Eaton) 47pts, 5 Wendy and Neil Cook (Lakeside Lodge) 45pts.

Ladies Nearest the Pin: Karen Brown (Hunstanton).

Men Nearest the Pin: Paddy Lockwood (Newton Green).

The club also held their ladies/seniors September Texas Scramble.

Teams of four, two ladies and two men starting at 9am from both tees.

Everyone enjoyed their game which was followed by a delicious lunch and prize giving. Ann and Tony Ewer, who organised the day, presented the prizes.

Winners: 1 Graham Cowie, Dave Brightman, Diny Hardy, Leslie Bingle 63.4, 2 Roger Claridge, Robbie Bryson, Liz Adams, Cathy Shand 63.8.

Nearest the Line: Lady Liz Adams; Senior Ivan Durrance.

Nearest the Pin senior: Don Murray. No lady made the green!

Pictured right are some of the annual mixed open winners. Picture: SUBMITTED