Golfers turn out in force for Luke’s big day at King’s Lynn

Club golfers and businesses turned out in force to support one of Lynn’s brightest golfing talents on Friday.

The Luke Johnson Invitational, held at the professional’s home base of Lynn Golf Club, is expected to raise in the region of £6,000 as well as supporting Macmillan Cancer Support, the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and It’s On The Ball.

Luke Johnson Golf day at Kings Lynn Golf Club

A delighted Johnson, who welcomed 20 teams to his third golf day, said: “Every year, the golf day gets bigger and better. This year lived up to expectation and I’m proud of everyone who is a part of the day.

“On a personal note I’d like to thank Bespoke Norfolk, Bank House and Audi King’s Lynn for being the biggest sponsors and to all of the sponsors for the part they played to make the day as successful as it is.

“I will continue to make the day as big as possible so every player has a great day to remember.

“I have such a good team around me and couldn’t do it without my main sponsors Russen and Turner Estate Agents, Jeremy Allen, The Norfolk Building Company and Grovemere Property.”

Johnson also thanked: the Lynn News, KLFM, Adrian Flux, Bookers Cash and Carry, Rudd Marquees, Kayvan Rawlings Electrical, Ward Gethin Archer Solicitors, Puma/Cobra Golf, Wilson Staff, Broadstone Finance, Bank House Hotel, APS and Priors of West Lynn for their support and assistance on the day.

