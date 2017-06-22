Good start on King’s Lynn rivers for Relief Channel, Middle Level and Ten Mile

With the new river season getting underway, good reports have been received from the big rivers.

Early on Friday evening a report came in from the Relief Channel and a good few fish had shown.

Was this the sign of things to come?

Relief Channel: Two anglers reported a catch of 55 bream to 10lb between them during the first few hours of the new season caught from a boat on the tip and waggler.

Ten Mile Bank: Bream to 5lb and skimmers to 2lb have been showing from the Denver-Piggeries stretch, nets to nearly 30lb were reported from both tip and pole anglers. Railway Bridge-Browns Farm, bream to 5lb have been showing to the tip anglers.

Middle Level, Peters: An 80lb net was recorded on the opening day with bream to 6lb showing on the tip. St Germans also got off to a good start with bream, skimmers, tench and perch all showing in mixed bags reported.

Neepes also produces good mixed nets with tench, bream, skimmers and perch reported from tip and pole anglers.

Crooked Chimney-Pingle: Odd tench, skimmers and the odd bream to 5lb have been recorded from tip and whip anglers.

Springside: Tench to 5lb, carp to 14lb have been reported in another productive week on the lake. Plenty of smaller carp are also showing on the method feeder and bread on the waggler. A net of 60lb of silvers has also been reported from pole anglers targeting the roach and rudd when offering caster and maggot.

Bear Lake: Carp to 10lb showing on the method feeder when offering hard banded pellets. Corn and meat are also rewarding on the pole line when fishing tight to the island or margin.

Queen’s Lake: The bream continue to feed well.

Bream to 7lb have been showing on the traditional bream tactics when offering either worm or maggot.

Plenty of silvers are also showing on the 6-8 metre line on the waggler or pole when presenting maggot or caster as a hook bait.

Shepherd’s: A surprisingly quiet week on the lake, odd carp have shown but the more dominant feeders have been the roach and rudd on the pole,whip and waggler when offering maggot,pinkie and caster.

Tottenhill, plenty of carp to 11lb showing on the method feeder, bream to 4lb 5oz have also been showing well on the pole line and method feeder taking the carp baits that have been offered.

KLAA News: Could all anglers be aware that matches are taking place on the waters, so please ensure that you’re not sitting in the pegs on the match stretch.

l Townsend Lakes match results, Sunday, Cuckoo Canal: 1 Steven Hillman peg 18 – 131lb 4oz – pole pellet and maggot in margins; 2 Myke Pollard – peg – 17 – 106lb 14oz – castor shallow down track and maggots in the margins; 3 Martin Sheldrake peg – 19 – 84lb 10oz – shallow pellet and corn in the edge.

Fenmen match anglers. Round 4, Headfen: 1 Darren Reed. Peg 14, 80lb 10 oz method feeder; 2 Peter Daws. Peg 27, 64lb 6 oz pole; 3 Tom Cockle. Peg 7, 33lb 9 oz pole; 4 Steve Locke. Peg 17, 33lb 12oz pole and method feeder.