Grade-y ‘A’ knock from Downham Market batsman David

David Grady came in at number five and smashed 88 not out for Downham Town A to ensure they beat Thornham by 74 runs in West Norfolk Indoor Cricket League Division Two on Sunday.

Wayne Dewing hit 20 not out and Ryan Shinn 17, with a helping from extras of 33, in a big target of 166-3.

Peter Fox (20) and Jacob Hewson (24) were both unbeaten in reply for Thornham’s 92-1.

Openers Jahy Chima (not out 37) and Paul Hudson (34) top-scored for Castle Rising in their 134-4 posting, while Darren Clarke contributed not out 20, Danny Young hit 16 and John Mellor 11.

Rising then dismissed Gooderstone for 48 in 7.3 overs.

Matthew Rowe top-scored for Bircham with an undefeated 22 but they lost to Denver by 4 wickets.

Chris Rolfe shone for Denver with figures of 2-0-3-2, then Simon Brooking (not out 20), Dave Robinson (not out 10) and Harvey Wardle (not out 16) guided them home.