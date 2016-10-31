Grading success for King’s Lynn Kuk Sool Won students

A massive week of grading success for the students at Lynn Kuk Sool Won traditional Korean martial arts school.

Fifteen Lil Dragons all passed their stripe grading, showing the skills they have learnt in front of their parents, while some were brave enough to do things on their own. Lil Dragons are 4-6 years old and learn to be confident, self-disciplined and well-mannered through martial art drills and games.

MLNF Kuk sool won

Thirty-eight junior students all passed their grading to their next belt.

They are aged between 6-12 years old and train at least twice a week.

More details on how to join at www.kuksoolwonof kingslynn.co.uk.

Call Marie on 07957961877 or Darren on 07545239300.