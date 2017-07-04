Grassroots investment for West Norfolk tennis clubs

Tennis clubs across West Norfolk are set set to benefit after the sport’s governing body announced the biggest ever grassroots investment into the sport.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has committed to investing £125 million to improve community tennis facilities across the country, and plans to unlock a further £125 million through match funding from community networks with a shared vision for growing the game.

The Transforming British Tennis Together initiative aims to make courts across the country more useable and accessible to everyone over the next ten years.

Richard Palmer, Norfolk LTA president and county co-ordinator for Transforming British Tennis Together said: “This is an amazing opportunity to effect a transformational change for our local tennis community. More and more people are enjoying tennis and there is a real appetite for the improvement and regeneration of our courts.”

The £250m transformation of Britain’s tennis courts, comes at a time of huge momentum in elite British tennis and unprecedented levels of interest and pride in the sport, which together have inspired many more people to pick up a racket.

Transforming British Tennis Together will see the LTA work in partnership with local communities in Norfolk on a number of issues.

Clubs, parks, volunteers, coaches and businesses across Norfolk are being encouraged to come together and register their interest in bidding for funds via the LTA’s website at: www.lta.org.uk/TBTT