Great Massingham’s Tyler, 15, makes first major final

Great Massingham’s Tyler Whittred, 15, reached his first major final at the Maltings Q Club when he lost 112-65 to Norwich’s Luke Pinches in the Eastern Counties billiards event.

Earlier, Tyler had defeated Luke Walker 91-13 and Lewis Bunting 69-31 (both Lynn) to reach the final.

Pinches defeated two opponents before facing Rochy Woods (West Acre) in the semi-finals and gaining a very close win 85 (35 break)-83 to reach the final.

West Lynn’s Nathan Boughen, 16, won the Plate event defeating Zach Appleton (Lynn) 156-28.

Pinches then went onto win the Snooker title, defeating Woods 2-0 in the final.

In the qualifying Pinches beat Boughen 2-1 in the semis, while Woods beat Lewis Bunting 2-0.

The Plate Championship was won by Finley Brown (Ludham) who beat Connor Greeves (Lynn) 2-1.

Norfolk A lost in the final to holders Cambridgshire 5-4 at the Malting’s Q Club.

Lynn’s Matt Malle was in excellent form throughout the day.

Several West Norfolk players made their county debuts, including John Pesci Jnr (Hunstanton) who won 50 per cent of his games and Ryan Jackson (Narborough) who again recorded a 50 per cent win average.

Lynn’s Brandon Greeves, Connor Greeves and Max Smith also made their bows, while Tyler Whittred and Callum Wilson-West (both Great Massingham) recorded their first wins on county duty.

n The second county ranking event of the season will take place on Sunday at Norwich’s Woodside Snooker Centre (NR7 9HA).

The main event will be contested over the best of five frames, and the plate event (for first match losers) will be over the best of three frames.

Entry is £12 and £17 for non-affiliated players.