Green Grass efforts see Narborough humble Norfolk Cricket League rivals Reepham

Norfolk Cricket League Round-Up by Tim Porter.

Saxlingham followed up their T20 success on the previous Sunday by consolidating their position at the head of Division One with a 151 run demolition of hapless Happisburgh, who look set for Level Two.

Castle Rising remain a couple of points behind thanks to Matt Taylor’s 70*, and Sandringham beat basement side Castle Acre despite Dean Wall’s 4-21.

Kirkley & Belton edged past Felthorpe by a single wicket, while Overstrand held their nerve as they beat Great Yarmouth by a single run.

Narborough brushed aside challengers Reepham & Salle to stay well ahead in 2West. Garboldisham B moved up to second with a rain-affected win. Great Ellingham beat Drayton, while East Harling and Beetley fell foul of the late rains.

Over in Level 3W, Saham Toney head the pile as they beat Heacham in a reduced overs game, while Beeston also won to stay in touch.

Hockwold A are unbeaten in 4NW, with Boughton also winning to remain second.

Scores, Division 1

Castle Acre 70 all out (35.2 overs; Sam Molyneux 17; Chris Smith 3-11, Jake Burton 3-4) 6pts lost to Sandringham 149 all out (43.5ov; James Banham 33; D Wall 4-21) 24pts by 79 runs.

Castle Rising 184-6 (45; M Taylor 70*, Paul Hudson 28) 25pts beat St Andrews 97 all out (33.3; Josh Widdowson 4-14, Rob Child 4-14) 5pts by 87 runs.

Division 2 West

Gooderstone 90 all out (28.1; William Rust 25) 9pts lost to Garboldisham 3rd XI 148-8 (30; Owen Chandler 2-23, Nathan Cross 2-23) 26pts by 58 runs.

Reepham & Salle 75 all out (30.2; Jordan Grass 6-19) 6pts lost to Narborough 155 all out (40; Peter Green 59, Grass 44) 24pts by 80 runs.

Division 3 West

Bircham 2nds 93 all out (43.3; Craig Hughes 42) 5pts lost to Beeston 212-7 (45; Adie Balls 4-40) 26pts by 119 runs.

Heacham 90-5 (30; Adam Darlow 37) 6pts lost to Saham Toney 2nds 91-3 (22.2; Duncan Rix 2-22) 23pts by 7 wickets.

North Elmham 107-8 (35; George Howling 3-25) 8pts lost to Swaffham 2nds 151-8 (35; Tony Exley 28) 25pts by 44 runs.

Snettisham 2nds 128-3 (28.3; Lewis Jeavons 74 not out; Sean Wright 2-31) 22pts beat Thornham 126-5 (40; Dickie Sayers 64 not out; Tim Clarey 2-17) 5pts by 7 wickets.

Division 4 North West

Denver 2nds 220-7 (45; Tom Gilbert 81, Alan Thulbourne 55no; Roy Thomas 2-29) 25pts beat Castle Rising 2nds 172-8 (45; Steven Long 44; A Thulbourne 3-37, Ryan Folker 4-31) 8pts by 48 runs.

Hockwold 2nds 117-2 (26.3; Jason Sheldrick no70; Thomas Bedingfeld 2-24) 22pts beat Gooderstone 2nds 114-8 (45; Matthew Ward 19; Bert Marlow 3-23) 3pts by 8 wickets.

Narborough 2nds 136-7 (45; Sam Jones 39; Ben Wilkinson 2-15) 4pts beat Boughton 138-2 (36.5; Darren Ebbs 43no, Ashley Legge 56no; Billy Staines 1-21) 22pts by 8 wickets.

Ebbs and Legge put on a century stand.