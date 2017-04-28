Search

Green opens at Tilney All Saints St Lawrence Bowls Club

St Lawrence Bowls Club, Tilney All Saints, will be opening their green on Sunday at 2pm.

A drive will take place. All old and new members are most welcome.

For more details call Phil Cullen on 01945 880718.