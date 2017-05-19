Hammer county championship best puts King’s Lynn athlete Lucy at elite level

West Norfolk AC athletes won more than 30 gold medals and a similar number of silver and bronze at the County Championships in Norwich.

Alfie Williams led the way with three gold medals in the 80m hurdles, shot (11.76m) and with a stunning PB in the long jump (5.40m). Williams also won silver in the high jump.

James Greenhalgh

Jo Williams ran well in the 200m and 100m for bronze and won silver in the javelin and triple jump (9,90m) and bronze in the long jump (4.99m). Louis Dougal ran 27.5 in his 200m heat and Ben Richards threw 6.88m in the shot, 22.51m in the javelin, plus a fine 1.49m (a PB) in the high jump. Arthur Knight had a fine win in the hammer (33.79, a PB).

Flynn Willis made an excellent debut with silver in the discus (26.84m) and fourth place in the shot.

For the Under-15 girls Rachael Chapman won bronze in the 75m hurdles and Amber Scott was a little unlucky, finishing fourth in the long jump by 1cm (4.61m, a PB) but won bronze with a PB in the 200m (28.4). Daisy Sutton progressed with 3.70m in the long jump and ran a fine 200m.

Poppy Tunmore ran well in the 1500m (5.58.6) and Elizabeth Wood ran 2.48.5 in the 800m. Wood also ran a decent 300m (48.2) and 1.25m in the high jump where she was joined by Abby Watson who equalled her PB for bronze (1.30m).

U13 girl Holly Lawrence ran well in the 100m (16.1), threw well in the shot and managed 3.38m in the long jump. Lily Edwards had a fine day in the para events, winning three fabulous golds in long jump, shot and brilliantly running a 100m PB (20.6).

Similarly Lucy Koenigsberger won three golds (hammer, shot and discus) including a County Championship best ever performance in Hammer, a stunning 50.96, a distance that places Lucy at elite level within the UK.

Haydn Buffham won gold in the 100m hurdles (17.6) and silver in the long jump behind Rudi Stevens who won gold in a fine 5.75m, a PB. Mason Higby won discus gold in 29.45m and a fine PB for silver in the shot (11.92m).

Charlie Williams added to the family medal haul with bronze in the shot (11.39m), fifth in a high standard 400m (a PB in 54.8) and gold in the triple jump (12.27m).

WNAC’s U20 hurdlers dominated with Nathan Protheroe winning gold in the sprint hurdles (17.5 a PB), and James Greenhalgh winning gold in the 400m hurdles (a new club record in 61.4). Protheroe won high jump gold and long jump bronze (6.23m, another PB), Harry Knight won silvers in the hammer, 24.52, and shot (11.18m).

Rahim Benson had silver PBs in triple jump 12.55m and long jump 6.25m. Michaela Raine won the 100m gold (13.8), silver in the 200m (28.0) and placed fourth (PB) in the 400m. Hannah Greenhalgh won bronze in the 200m with 29.1. Lucy Edwards continued her fine form with gold in both triple jump (10.64m) and long jump, an excellent 5.28m.

Matthew Bailey won gold in his favourite sprint hurdles retaining the county championship for the third year running (17.0) and won silver in the 400m hurdles and bronze in the 100m.

Cameron Ross placed third in the 100m para race (14.2) just behind team mate Wes Houghton who won silver in 14.1. Ross added gold in the long jump (4.47m).

Veteran athletes won a heap of medals with Adam Dewdney leading the way with gold in the 100m, triple jump and long jump.

Lee Tunmore won gold in the Javelin and Alan Williams gold in the hammer and discus; Neil Watson gold in the 400m hurdles (a PB in 75.3) and high jump; Katrine Wasteney gold in the 400m hurdles and her sister Nicky Neill won the 800m in 2.35.1.

U11 athletes compete in the Quad Kids multi event. For the boys Thomas O’Neill was third in the 600m (2.05.3) but saved his best for the vortex howler throwing 26.28 for first place. George Davis ran 13.2 for his 75m time trial plus 1.61m in the standing long jump. Charlie Tunmore put in a good all round performance, his best being his 1.88m in the standing long jump.

For the girls Jessica Milnes ran a fine 600m in 2.14.3, plus a decent 12.3 in the 75m and 1.74m in the long jump. Jennifer Wood gained great experience in three events, with a decent 2.34.2 in the 600m.

The volunteers and officials worked hard for two long days and deserve admirable credit. The triple jump for example lasted over two hours in total. Particular thanks go to Paul Bailey and Wally Oliver.