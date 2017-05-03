Hardy by name, hardy by nature at King’s Lynn

The biting northerly wind ripping across the Tottenhill course made for a low turnout for the King’s Lynn Cycling Club time trial on Wednesday, but for the seven riders who toughed it out, there were plenty of points on offer, and most made significant gains in the season’s championship.

Profiting the most perhaps was Simon Hardy (pictured), living up to his name in the Arctic conditions, who recorded a creditable 26’27” to take the Men’s Old School category unopposed.

He remains ever-present for the season, and his tally of 46 points is unsurpassed in any other category.

Meanwhile, Bethany Barnett had two classes to herself. She battled strongly against the headwind in the closing miles to come home in an impressive 28’56”. Her reward was maximum points in the Ladies Time Trial and Juniors classifications, regaining the overall lead in both.

It was harder fought in the Men’s Time Trial. Jonny Falcao’s winning time of 24’07” was just 17 seconds quicker than James Senter. However, James had the consolation of joining Ben Stancombe in the lead of the championship. Like James, third-placed Chris Levy has a full house of four scoring rides, with his 26’03” bagging him a healthy 10 points.

KLCC have now started their Thursday evening club rides. These commence from the Sandboy pub in Bawsey at 6pm and take in a route of just over 20 miles. Groups of different speeds ensure that no rider is left behind, and there are snacks at the pub afterwards. If you are interested in coming, please see the club website, www.kingslynncyc lingclub.co.uk, for further details.

You can also enter the club’s sportive that takes place on Sunday, June 4 with fully signed routes of 25, 50 and 75 miles around the beautiful local countryside.