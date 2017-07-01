Harrison’s maiden century is Downham match winner

Norfolk ALLIANCE

PREMIER DIVISION

Harrison Gregory made a match-winning century for Downham on Saturday to close the gap at the top of the Norfolk Alliance Premier Division standings.

Kiwi Gregory’s maiden century leaves Downham fourth in the league table with just three points separating the leading quartet of clubs.

Visiting Horsford A at the County Ground Manor Park, Downham were asked to bat first but were soon in trouble as both Alex Stuart and Jack Gould were dismissed in quick succession.

Gregory and his skipper Yates rebuilt the innings but when the latter fell for 21, the rest of the innings was almost solely down to Gregory’s brilliance.

He batted patiently, hitting the bad ball to the boundary as wickets tumbled around him.

Last man Dom Corbett scampered through for a quick single to bring up Gregory’s chanceless century with just two balls left in the innings.

His 101 not out helped Downham to what they felt was an under-par 197 for 9 from their 50 overs.

Horford started well in reply reaching 65 for 1 off just 12 overs before two wickets in two balls from Joss Stuart turned the tide, removing two of the opposition’s most dangerous players.

Stuart continued to bowl well, taking 4 for 32 from his ten overs, whilst young Dom Corbett bowled his best spell yet for the first team, removing the well set Perry-Warnes for 39.

Despite some late resistance from the lower order Downham continued to take wickets with Jack Gould removing the final two men with two balls, ending with 4 for 34 as Downham cruised to a 44- run win.

n The derby clash between North Runcton and Fakenham went the way of the latter.

Chasing 127 for victory, Fakenham reached their target with eight wickets to spare.

In Division One, Stow (228) suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of Vauxhall Mallards, who posted 267 for 2.

Swaffham recorded a much-needed victory in Division Two, reaching their target of 161 for just the loss of two wickets after dismissing Saham Toney for 160.

Downham A were bowled out for 102 in their clash with Beccles, who moved back to the top of the table after chasing down the runs with four wickets to spare.

In Division Four, Bircham didn’t have to work too hard for victory against Mundford.

Bircham rattled up 313 for 5 in their 45 overs with Shaun Fisher making a magnificent 128.

Liam Crompton then claimed five scalps as Mundford were bowled out 143 runs short.

In-form Snettisham remain unbeaten in Division Five. After restricting Norwich B to 195 for 9, Snettisham made light work of their target for a comfortable seven-wicket success.

Denver remain top of Division Six after storming to victory against Diss A, who they dismissed for 88 on their way to a nine-wicket win.