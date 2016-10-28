Heacham ace Skoyles retains Driver of Year title in thrilling finish

Heacham’s Willie Skoyles Jnr was crowned Driver of the Year for the second year running in Two-Litre Saloon Stock Cars at Lynn’s Adrian Flux Arena on Saturday.

The hard-hitting race provided a spectacular finish when fellow Norfolk drivers Simon Welton and David Aldous clashed on the final bend, allowing Skoyles through for victory.

Sam Coots (155) will be looking to entertain in the Unlimited Bangers at Halloween Carnival Night tomorrow

Welton’s consolation was success in the season-long track championship, which he claimed by a single point.

Also on the programme were V8-engined BriSCA Formula One Stock Cars in their penultimate Shootout round.

After some sensational action, Norwich driver Mat Newson won the meeting final, heading home defending champion Dan Johnson (Notts) and current Shootout leader Nigel Green (Leics).

This week, attention turns to Halloween Carnival Night (tomorrow, 5.30pm).

One of the biggest events of the season at the Adrian Flux Arena features on-track action from a massive field of Unlimited Bangers, plus 1300cc Stock Cars and the three-wheeled Reliant Robins.

Off-track, there will be a gigantic fireworks display, plus a Halloween fancy dress parade and free fairground rides.

Among the near 100-strong entry of Unlimited Bangers is Dersingham’s Sam Coote, affectionately known as ‘Captain Slow’, who is looking forward to the big night.

“The Unlimiteds seem to be doing well for the past couple of years, especially at Lynn,” he said.

“It’d be good to finish a race! I go out there and try and have a bit of fun really. It’s nice to sometimes get some results or an entertainers’ award along the way.”

The field will also include Lynn’s standout teenage star Callum Gill and fellow hometown racer Darren Fendley.

Drivers from all over the country, including the famous Brighton-based Bears team, will be converging on the track.

The 1300cc Stock Car entry includes Lynn brothers Wesley and Austen Freestone, while Ryan Clarke represents Lynn among a large entry of the hilarious three-wheeled Robins.