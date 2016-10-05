Heacham and West Lynn duo on cue for Norfolk’s standout players

National county snooker

The Norfolk side under the captaincy of Trieve Rolfe, including several other West Norfolk players, lost to Notts B 48-16 in Mansfield in their first fixture in this season’s competition.

Heacham’s Richard Thorpe and West Lynn’s Nathan Boughen were Norfolk’s standout players both winning 50 per cent of their games.

Norfolk’s next game is away to South Yorkshire on November 6.

UK Seniors Billiards Championship

West Acre’s Phillip Welham lost in the final of this year’s Championship to Preston’s Robert Marshall 521 (110, 87, 80, 56)-306 (56, 79) which was hosted by Derby’s Cueball Club.

Marshall, an ex-top 30 snooker professional, started very well in the 90 minute final and built up a 350-point lead, before the West Acre man closed the deficit to just under 200 points at the end of the game.

Welham had defeated Tony Cooke 443 (87, 75, 55)-167, Graham Guest 534 (108, 67, 56)-135, Eddie Duggan 267-198, Steven Kershaw 256 (65)-213 and Eddie Fielding 359 (96, 67)-176 to reach the final of the event which drew entries from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Swaffham Veterans Billiards League

Team P W F A Pt

Thetford SC 3 3 6 3 6

Thetford Cons 3 2 5 4 5

Holme Hale 3 1 5 4 5

Swaffham Cons 3 0 2 7 2

West Norfolk Billiards League

Current champions West Acre B lead the league, from newcomers Swaffham Cons A and Swaffham Cons B. Phill Welham’s 101 and Dean Bavister’s 49 are the highest breaks to date.

Top eight

West Acre B 2 2 3 1 3

Swaffham Cons A 2 1 3 1 3

Swaffham Cons B 2 1 3 1 3

West Acre B 2 1 2 2 2

Narborough 1 1 1 1 1

Lynn Maltings B 2 1 1 3 1

Downham Club 1 0 1 1 1

Hunstanton US 1 0 0 2 0