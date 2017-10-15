Heacham are stung by new league leaders Wasps

IBA LYNN TABLE

TENNIS LEAGUE

Heacham were knocked off the top of the Premier League table by Wasps, who recorded an emphatic 9-1 win victory.

As a result, Heacham slipped to fourth in the league standings.

The win was made possible by Tomasz Simka and Mike Crowson registering maximums and Steve Goodale pitching in with a brace, only losing to David Woolley in the process.

Simka and Crowson also won the doubles.

Pegg Scaffolding are second after a 7-3 away win at Wisbech Hawks.

Wayne Mason and Martin Skipper were in great form for the visitors, both scoring maximums,

Peter Pegg also collected a win over Graham Sheppard.

For Hawks, Craig Pack and Steve Ely both had wins over Pegg and also paired up to take the doubles.

The highlight of the night was Skipper coming from 5-0 down in the deciding end against Pack.

Ziggy’s are chasing hard in third position and have a match in hand over the top two.

They visited Ambit Projects and came away with a 10-0 whitewash.

Chad Bassett, John Blyth and Chuck Hewitt combined to cause the damage.

Avengers sit in fifth after only fielding two men against Wisbech Wizards.

The home duo of Don Dixon (3) and Richard Mussett (2) played well to still come away with a 5-5 draw.

Brett Heppenstall had a win over Mussett in return and also paired up with Alan Ashberry to take the doubles.

Exiles claimed their first win of the season with a 7-3 success over St James.

Alan Nicholls was on form with a maximum, while Steve Barrett (2) and Jim Defty also chipped in.

Barrett and Nicholls also won the doubles.

For St James, Owen Turner scored a couple of wins and Chris Gay had a win over Jim Defty.

Pulling away at the top are Runcton Holme, who faced a two-man Runcton Holme B team.

Nick Osborne, Mel Jupp and Dave Wearing all went through the card unbeaten during a 10-0 whitewash.

West Lynn Sports & Social Club claimed their first win of the season by beating Walton Club 6-4.

Maximum man Danny Vertigan received good support from Andy Castleton, who scored a brace, and the pair also won the doubles.

In reply, Brian Chapman had two wins and Tony Caruso and guest Alex Bragg were victorious against Lewis Watson.

Green Fingers defeated Blades 7-3.

Gordon Penney, Stuart Frost and Ray Drew bagged a couple of wins each, but none of them could find a way past Mike Smith, who won all of his games in style.

Penney and Frost also won the doubles.

Guest Danny Vertigan was in fine form as Hot Shots and Paul’s Driving School drew 5-5.

Vertigan posted his second maximum in one night, with Alex Bragg scoring a win over Ash Starling,

Bragg also teamed up with Keith Richardson to take the doubles.

In reply, Trevor Mason and Steve Hunt registered a couple of wins each and Ash Starling defeated Richardson.