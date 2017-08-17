Heacham club hosts coaching sessions

After four extremely successful coaching events held in April, Heacham Table Tennis Club were asked to run some more sessions.

Accomodating these during the summer was not easy with several people on holiday etc.

However two more sessions were arranged for Monday, August 14 and 21 and were again held in Heacham Public Hall.

With a maximum of 12 people allowed, the club quickly filled all of the places on offer.

Many players returned from the original sessions, but the club were delighted to see some new faces, taking the place of people away on holiday.

The first session on Monday 14, run by TTE coach Steve Goodale, went very well and enjoyed by everyone.

A club spokesman said: “Thanks to Steve for running the course and a big thank you to all the helpers because without them it would not have been possible to run the coaching course.

“Thanks to those who came early to help set up, for those who not only helped to set up but stayed to be ‘controllers’.

“Also thanks to those who stopped to help clear up which again was done quickly.”

For full report and a wide selection of photos from the event, please visit: www.malc-on-line.co.uk/tabletennis/index.htm