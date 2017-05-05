Heacham club’s first official table tennis coaching session

After more than 50 years of table tennis being just played on one table in the top room of the public hall in Heacham. things have really changed for the better.

Thanks to a grant from Table Tennis England (TTE), four tables being purchased by Heacham Youth and Community Trust and other small grants, the Heacham Table Tennis Club can now offer more facilities.

Monday evenings are now available for use in the main public hall and after three free taster sessions during the league season the club had their first official coaching session on Monday with three more to follow during the month.

The sessions are being run by Steve Goodale who is a UKCC Level 2 and TTE Level 3 coach. The first session was a great success thanks to a band of helpers; while ages ranged from 10 to 70 and beginners to established league players. It was non-stop from 7.15pm to 8.45pm.

By comments from the 12 players taking part they are all looking forward to the next session.

As HTTC could only take 12 people it looks quite possible another four sessions could be arranged in August so for anyone who missed out please contact Heacham TTC.

These sessions are not only for beginners but also for league players who want to improve their standard.

For full details go to www.malc-on-line.co.uk/tableten nis/index.htm