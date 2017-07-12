Heacham dominoes players help West Norfolk Mind charity

Players from Heacham Social Club dominoes team went along to West Norfolk Mind’s Heacham centre to present an £80 donation which was raised by winning the dominoes league.

Zena Penty, volunteer co-ordinator at West Norfolk Mind said: “It was great to meet some of the team and we were delighted with the donation which was spent on a new retro music system which plays vinyl especially so our older persons group can bring in their old records to listen to.

“We have made particular progress this year in raising awareness and eradicating stigma amongst men locally so we are especially pleased when men choose to support us and visit so we can share experiences and information with them about the local services available.

“I would like to congratulate them on their league win and wish them luck for next season.”

For information about fundraising or volunteering for west Norfolk Mind call Zena Penty on 01485 572707 or 07919235143 or email: zena.penty@westnorfolkmind.org.uk