Heacham Euro champ Skoyles seeks Saloon success on King’s Lynn shale

Two big Easter Stock Car and Banger meetings take place at the Adrian Flux Arena at Lynn this weekend.

The Unlimited Bangers make their first appearance of the season proper tomorrow (5.30pm) in their East Anglian Championship together with the 2L Stock Cars and 1300cc Stock Cars. The annual Wacky Races take place on Monday (1pm) with the 4x4 Bangers, 2L Banger Crazy Races, Reliant Robins and the first appearance at Lynn of the Siamese Bangers.

European champion Willie Skoyles (Heacham) will be looking to get back into winning ways in the Saloons on shale whilst Jamie Sampson (Lynn) will be making his first appearance for a while on his home track after concentrating on tarmac tracks earlier this year.

Callum Gill started off his breakthrough season in 2016 by winning the Unlimited Banger East Anglian Championship at this corresponding season.

Gill’s season then went on the up and he ended up contesting the Unlimited Banger World Final at Ipswich for the first time. Gill will be looking to become the first driver to successfully defend his title this coming Saturday.

He will be joined on track by his father Russell Gill together with Ricky Twell, Ben Green, Darren Fendley and Simon Eglen.

Terry and Jack Garrod will once again be showing unbelievable dedication to the sport. Their incredibly busy Easter weekend will start on Good Friday at Mildenhall before they race in the Unlimited Banger East Anglian on Saturday and then take place in the Wacky Races on Monday racing the Siamese Bangers, 4x4 SUV Bangers and taking part in the 2L Banger Wacky Races. Incredible!

They will be joined in the 4x4 Bangers by Ricky Garrod (Swaffham), Nigel Huckle, Andy Frost, Kieran Bowman and Jamie Roberts (all Lynn) and Andy Frost, Kieran Bowman and Karl Thorpe (Lynn) in the 2L Bangers.

l There was a big weekend of racing at Lynn last Saturday where more than 90 Micro Bangers were in action together with Junior Bangers and F2 Stock Cars.

Callum Gill (Lynn) was in great form in the Micro Bangers when he backed up a third place finish in the meeting final with a runner up finish in his heat.

Lloyd Stark won the meeting final with Terry Garrod also placing in both heat (5th) and final (8th). Lynn drivers Sam Coote, Ricky and Jack Garrod and Karl Thorpe all also qualified for the final.

The big race of the season at Lynn took place in the Junior Bangers where Lynn’s Marshall Waldron drove exceptionally well to finish runner up with Harry Cobb coming home in eighth.

Sheffield’s Bradley Tomlinson won the title.

Scott Aldridge (Lynn) was unlucky to retire from the F2 Stock Cars in the first heat with engine problems when he was out leading the race.

He failed to reappear during the night. Billy Webster (Leeds) won the final.