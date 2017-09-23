Heacham hold nerve in cup final

Teams representing Heacham Social and Houghton B Bowls Clubs met in the final of the Eddie Hipkin Trophy.

Played in memory of a longtime bowler, the format followed a 3-2-1 format, with total shots deciding the winner.

By their nature, the singles and pairs matches finish first.

The captain’s met, playing some excellent bowls, with Houghton’s, greater experience showing in a 22-11 win.

The pairs also went to Houghton, again in a close finish, to win 19-13.

Focus turned to the triples, which had remained close in its early stages.

The old maxim, ‘there’s no substitute for experience’, certainly held true, as despite the valiant efforts of the Houghton block, Heacham gradually narrowed the deficit, keeping the result in the balance until the final end.

Needing to draw shot to force a tie, the Houghton skip bowled a shot which reached a perfect length and forced a measure.

Tense moments followed as the blocks taped the bowls and by the tiniest margin the Heacham bowl held shot, making the final score 6-25.

By the narrowest of margins, Heacham triumphed 49-47 overall.

The league chairman presented the trophies to the two sides, along with the league runners-up to Houghton B, thanking Ingoldisthorpe for the use of their green and the league secretary for her efforts and support over the year.