Heacham Manor junior ace Mason makes club history

Heacham Manor Senior Ladies Club Championship finished with only three shots between the top three competitors but with a steady net 72, Julie Reeves won, beating Jill Sayer into second with 73.

Anne Wells took third place with a net 75.

MLNF

Heacham Manor lady members’ championship was played over 18 holes with the champion being the best gross score.

Junior Ella Mason shot a gross 82, a clear 14 shots clear with the best score ever in these Championships, Tina Cribb took second place with 96 and holder Jayne Clarke third on 102.

The Club Championships saw a gross competition for men played over 36 holes. Thankfully all the golfers managed to clear the course before some torrential rainfall. The top 26 people all broke gross 90, however the top few were not as low as previous events. Leaders Anthony Stannard and Steve Hipkin tied on gross 77 and a further four tied on 79, including previous winner Warren Bates.

The final round only the top 21 made the cut for the final, with leaders going out last. New Heacham Manor member David Leavis went through in the 21st position, as despite being outside the top 21 he had achieved the lowest net score of the first day.

The lead changed a number of times. Tim Hoare was the leader in the clubhouse on gross 158; as the second to last group completed their round Junior Bates posted a one under par gross 71 giving a 150 total score. In the final group, Stannard and Hipkin indicated that they had not done enough, shooting a 79 and 82 respectively.

Winner Bates became the first person to have retained the trophy.

Final results were: 1 Warren Bates with 150, 2 Anthony Stannard 156, 3 Tim Hoare 158. Prize for best net score over the weekend: Hoare, with a 134 net.

Stannard congratulated Warren, saying: “It’s a superb second round score and great to see a junior with so much potential winning the championship.”

With juniors Mason, Chloe Tarbard and Bates all achieving victories in Championship events, along with Alfie Edgson all being on county teams and sponsored by Heacham Manor and Searles as a result of gaining county status and coming though the coaching program of Searles, the junior potential is bright.