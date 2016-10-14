Heacham’s Patterson shines but Top Spynn go seven-up in King’s Lynn League

IBA Protect Lynn Table Tennis League 2016/17

In the Premier League, Heacham’s James Patterson took a fine maximum against all the Browns of Top Spynn.

Ross, Karl and Phil Brown all had two wins each with Ross and Karl also pairing up to take the doubles and the match 7-3.

St James visited Pegg Scaffolding and were in fine form to take the match 9-1. Howard Lupton and Owen Turner both had full maximums and Mark Pearson won two. Pegg’s reply came from Martin Skipper.

Ambits entertained Ziggys and despite a few close games the away team bagged a 9-1 win. Steve Barrett and Alan Nicholls both had full maximums and also had John Blyth winning two, only losing out to David Whitby for Ambit’s consolation.

Two-man Heacham ‘A’ took on Avengers and lost 10-0, the home team of Leigh MacDonald and Mick Ruffles tried in vain but Don Dixon, Jerry Irving and Richard Mussett all left with maximums.

The battle of the two Wisbech teams saw the Wasps run out 9-1 winners over the Wizards. Star players for the Wasps were Tomasz Simra and Artiom Vetrov who both had full maximums and had good support from Derek Kiddle. Wizards’ Alan Ashberry bagged a fine win over Derek.

In Division One, a banana skin of a match took place at Runcton Holme as the first team entertained their ‘A’ team. With the A’s strengthening last week with the signing of Wayne Thorn, it was them who took the honours.

Wayne led the way with a maximum to start his return and with Danny Vertigan also on form gaining his third maximum of the season the A team went away 6-4 winners. In reply Nick Osbourne, Mel Jupp and Graham Warren all won one apiece and took the doubles.

Spin Doctors took on a strong Wasps ‘2’ team and had no answer for their opponents, maximums for Paul Reed, Davis Hughes and Mike Forth saw them travel home down the A47 with a 10-0 win.

Swaffham Terriers took on Runcton Holme ‘B’ who had Clive Sandle and David Lane only losing out to maximum man Peter Fysh and Carol Parker gaining a good win over Keith Richardson taking the spoils. Clive and David also paired up to take the doubles. John Pringle also won a singles in reply.

Mike Cooper was in sensational form for Greenfingers who ran out 8-2 winners over the ever improving Blades. Mike gained a nice maximum and had good support from Stuart Frost and Ray Drew who both won two each and also paired up for the doubles. Blades’ points came from Alex Bragg gaining two good wins over Stuart and Ray.

Pauls Driving School had a 3-0 headstart against two man Wisbech Hawks, however it was the Hawks who took the spoils with Graham Shephard and Graham Pack both in form gaining full maximums to take the match 7-3.