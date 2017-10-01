Heacham set pace in King’s Lynn table tennis league

IBA TABLE

TENNIS LEAGUE

Heacham are the early pacesetters in the IBA Premier League with a 9-0 whitewash over Wasps II, writes Danny Vertigan.

The home team of Aarron Howell, Archie Rayner and David Woolley went through the card.

Wasps’ first team faired better with a convincing 8-1 win over Ambits, with Tomasz Simka, Steve Goodale and Steve Mason all playing well on the night,

Ambits’ consolation win came from a Graham Rogerson/Lewis Baldock win over Goodale/Mason.

Avengers played out a 7-2 win over new Exiles, where Richard Mussett partnered Don Dixon and Phil Dorrington for six wins. Dorrington/Dixon also had a win each.

For Exiles, Jim Defty paired up with Lee Osler and Steve Barrett to win a match with each.

St James took on Pegg Scaffolding and after a few close matches came out on top with a 6-3 success.

Owen Turner was the main man on the night, partnering Alan Jones for three wins before teaming up with Serafim Melo for a brace.

Jones/Melo also gained a valuable point.

For Peggs Scaffolding, Martin Skipper partnered Jack Mason for a couple of wins and also teamed up with Peter Pegg for another.

The closest match of the week saw Wisbech Wizards take on Ziggy’s and it went down to the last match of the night before there was a winner.

Ziggy’s took the match 5-4 with Gray Hewitt teaming up with both Chuck Hewitt and John Blyth for a brace of wins with each partner.

Blyth/C.Hewitt also chipped in with a win for the hosts while Brett Heppenstall teamed up with Alan Ashberry and Grant Brightey for a brace of wins with each partner.

In Division One, Spin Doctors are the early leaders after a 9-0 victory at home to Hot Shots.

The team of Roger Chilvers, Pete McDonagh and Darryl Johnson proved too strong for their visitors.

A young Blades team sit second after a convincing 7-2 success at home to Runcton Holme B.

Ben Peacock, Max Smith and Jake Hughes all played well for their wins.

Runcton B’s points came from Carol Parker, who teamed up with Haz Khalil and David Hainsford respectively.

Runcton Holme took on Heacham and also had a comfortable 7-2 win.

John Mingay, Mel Jupp and Dave Wearing did the business on the night, with Heacham’s brace of wins coming from the partnership of Leigh MacDonald and Ben Richardson.

Green Fingers took on West Lynn Sports & Social Club and were made to work hard for their 5-4 win, with the trio of Graham Keeley, Mike Cooper and Stuart Frost all pairing up for good wins.

For West Lynn, Danny Vertigan and Andy Castleton went through the night unbeaten and Colney Vertigan paired up with Danny for a good win.

Walton Club gained a narrow 5-4 win over Paul’s Driving School, Steve Kent and James Yu doing the damage for the home team, winning all three of their games.

Both players also paired up with Karen Hubble for another couple of wins.

For the visitors, Jack Mason and Steve Hunt recorded braces, while both players paired up with Ash Starling for a win each as well.

n More table tennis on page 73.