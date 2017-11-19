Heacham trio shine in King’s Lynn league

There were some excellent games in week three of the Barrett Doubles League, writes Danny Vertigan.

In the Premier Division, Heacham ran out 6-3 winners over Ambit Projects.

The home trio of David Wooley, Archie Rayner and Vaughan Parker all won two of their three games.

Ambits had David Whitby and Lewis Baldock winning two games while Baldock also teamed up with Graham Rogerson for the other win.

Wisbech Hawks entertained a strong Exiles team and found themselves on the wrong end of a 7-2 result.

The pairing of Steve Barrett/Alan Nicholls won all three of their games.

Nicholls also paired up with Jim Defty for two wins and Defty/Barrett also won two.

In reply, Steve Ely bagged a brace with victories over Craig Pack and Graham Sheppard respectively.

Ziggy’s took on Pegg Scaffolding and registered a 7-2 success.

Chad Bassett and Gary Hewitt were the only undefeated pairing on the night.

Both players also partnered Chuck Hewitt for two wins.

In reply for Pegg Scaffolding, Wayne Mason had two wins, one with Martin Skipper and the other with Jack Mason.

St James defeated Wasps II 9-0, when Owen Turner, Chris Gay and Alan Jones were far too strong for their opponents.

Despite being 3-0 up at one point, Avengers eventually lost 5-4 to Wasps.

For Wasps, Steve Mason partnered both Mike Crowson and Steve Goodale for two wins with each partner and the other win was from Crowson and Goodale.

Avengers’ points came from Keith Phillips/Richard Edwards (2), Phil Dorrington/Edwards and Dorrington/Phillips.

In Division One, Paul’s Driving School defeated Runcton Holme B 9-0 with Jack Mason, Trevor Mason and Ash Starling doing the damage.

Current leaders Walton Club helped their cause by recording a 9-0 success over a youthful Heacham, where Steve Kent, James Yu and Tony Caruso won all of their matches.

Runcton Holme edged out Green Fingers 5-4.

The home pairing of Mel Jupp and Dave Waring won all three of their games, Steve Bailey also pairing up with each player for a win as well.

For Green Fingers, Mike Cooper and guest Trevor Mason picked up two wins with Stuart Frost also winning a game with Cooper and Mason.

Pegg Scaffolding Handicap Cup results: Exiles 447 Runcton Holme B 397, West Lynn 425 Wasps 456, Wisbech Wizards 380 Wasps II 416.