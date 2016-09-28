Heacham win King’s Lynn League Barrett Doubles opener

Last week saw the first IBA Protect Lynn Table Tennis League Barrett Doubles competition of the season, writes Danny Vertigan.

Every team in the league plays a complete match of doubles with each team member playing the other three times, making it the best of nine games.

In the Premier Division, only four matches took place due to the match between Heacham A and Pegg Scaffolding being called off.

The most entertaining was between St James and Heacham. Aaron Howell and James Patterson were in fine form winning all three games each. David Wooley paired up with both players to also take one game each for Heacham to take a 5-4 win, in reply Serafim Melo and Mark Pearman won two and Serafim also teamed up with Alan Jones for two wins as well.

Avengers entertained and beat 8-1 TopSpynn who had Richard Johnson pairing up with both Ross and Karl Brown to take full points from all of his games, Ross and Karl also had two wins, Avengers’ consolation coming from Keith Phillips and Richard Mussett.

Wasps took on and beat 8-1 Ambits. Wasps had Derek Kiddle winning all six games pairing up with Steve Goodale and Steve Mason, the two Steves also paired up and won two of three. Rob Rix and Chris Ely beat both Steves to stop the whitewash.

Wisbech Wizards travelled to Ziggys and suffered a heavy 8-1 defeat, Ziggys had Alan Nicholls pairing up with both Chick and Gary Hewitt to take all six doubles games, Chuck and Gary won two out of three games only losing to Alan Ashberry and Brett Heppenstall on the way.

In Division One, Wasps 2 called off against Runcton B.

Blades started in fine form gaining a good 6-3 win over Runcton A. Max Smith and Lewis Watson won all three matches and also had Ben Peacock teaming up with Lewis for two wins and then partnered Max for another win. In return the pairing of Danny and Colney Vertigan had two good wins and Danny also teamed up with Mik Pitt for another win.

Pauls Driving School took on Spin Doctors but with PDS only having two players they were fighting a losing battle before they even started, Spin Doctors ran out 8-1 winners.

Swaffham Terriers went to Wisbech Hawks, the home team having Graham Pack winning all six matches and with Graham Sheppard and Nick Pack picking up two wins as well they ran out 8-1 winners, Swaffham’s consolation coming from Keith Richardson and Peter Nunn.

Runcton Home beat Green Fingers 7-2. Graham Warren of Runcton was in great form teaming up with both Nick Osbourne and Mel Jupp to take six wins from six, Mel and Nick won one of there games to take a 7-2 win. Green Fingers wins came from Gordon Penney and Mike Cooper, Mike also teamed up with Ray Drew for the other win.

Table Tennis Report

