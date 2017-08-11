Herculean effort from King’s Lynn West Norfolk AC vet John

By Neil Watson

West Norfolk AC veteran teams travelled to Peterborough last Monday evening to compete in the final league match of the EMAC series.

The small women’s team finished the evening and the series in sixth overall. Katrina Wasteney stormed to victory in the 2km Walk in a time of 12:54.3 and finished third in the mile (6:18.6).

Nicky Neill won the 400m (67.3s) by some distance, was second in the discus (17.01m) with a season’s best and third in the javelin (13.83m). Louise Rice completed the points scoring holding on to third in the 100m in 16.3 seconds.

With absentees due to holidays a depleted men’s squad secured fourth overall in the series, beating much larger clubs in the process.

A herculean effort from John Greenhalgh in the M50 category meant he covered all seven events by himself and also joined the relay team.

He finished third in the Triple Jump (7.86m); fourth in the 400m and High Jump; 5th in the 100m, Discus and Javelin; and 6th in the mile.

In the M35 Ricky Bailey chased his partner round the 2km walk in 15:05.9 to finish 6th. Allan Williams was consistent in coming third in the Javelin (25.67m) and third in the Discus (22.90m). Similarly, James Collings who came third in both 100m (13.0) and triple jump (8.50m).

Neil Watson, returning from injury, was surprised to gain a PB in the mile coming home 6th in 5:51.2. Watson was also fourth in the high jump (1.35m) and 6th in the 400m (65.1).

In the final event of the series the relay team of Bailey, Collings, Greenhalgh and Watson finished fourth with a barnstorming leg by Collings propelling the team past three opponents.