Hewitt hits Ziggys King’s Lynn League maximum against Heacham

Lynn Table Tennis League

Sponsored by IBA Project Week 6

By Danny Vertigan

In the Premier League, Ziggys still head the table after a 7-3 home win against Heacham.

A maximum from Gary Hewitt and good support from Alan Nicholls and John Blyth saw them through.

In reply James Patterson had two good wins and Aaron Howell had a good win over John Blyth.

Hot on their heels are TopSpynn who entertained Heacham ‘A’ and keep the pressure on top spot after a 9-1 win, Karl and Ross Brown once again in fine form with maximums and had good support from dad Phil who chipped in with two good wins.

Heacham’s consolation came from a Steve Ely win.

Wasps are in third place and travelled to St James in a game that could have gone either way, but Wasps came away with a 7-3 win, Tomasz Simra, Derek Kiddle and Mike Crowson all winning two games each and with Simra and Kiddle also taking the doubles.

In return Owen Turner had two good wins and Chris Gay took one.

Pegg Scaffolding took on Ambits and were too strong for their opposition, Peter Pegg, Martin Skipper and Wayne Mason all boasting maximums to provide the only whitewash of the week.

Wisbech Wizards took on Avengers and it was the home team who came away with the spoils, winning 6-4. Brett Heppenstall and Alan Ashberry both had two good wins and also chipped in with the doubles. Grant Brightey also picked up a point

For Avengers Martin Allen was in great form coming away with a tidy maximum, Don Dixon also had a win.

Only four matches took place in Division One last week.

Wisbech Hawks still lead the way and had a nice 8-2 win over Swaffham Terriers. Graham Shepard and Graham Pack both had maximums for the home team and Nick Pack gained one as well. Peter Fysh and Peter Nunn both had wins over Nick in reply.

Runcton Holme move up to third after also winning 8-2 against fourth placed Green Fingers, John Mingay the only player on the night with a maximum.

Nick Osborne and Graham Warren also had two wins apiece and paired up for the doubles as well.

For Green Fingers Mike Cooper and Gordon Penney gained their two points.

Pauls Driving School continue to improve and also boasted an 8-2 win over Spin Doctors. Steve Hunt went unbeaten and had good support from Trevor Mason and Paul Barrett.

For Spin Doctors Peter MacDonagh had good wins against Trevor and Paul.

Blades took on Runcton Holme ’A’ who had Danny Vertigan and Wayne Thorn unbeaten.

In return Alex Bragg, Max Smith and Jack Mason all had wins over John Ganley to go down 7-3.