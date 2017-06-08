High five: Netball honours go to Sandringham and West Newton Primary at Lynnsport

Sandringham and West Newton Primary won the SSP (School Sport Partnership) Small Schools Hi5 Netball Finals.

Runners-up were Glebe House during the event which was hosted at Lynnsport on Tuesday.

Glebe will join Sandringham at the Norfolk School Games Finals on Monday, June 19 at UEA Norwich.

Other schools competing were: Brancaster, Snettisham, Docking Demons, Downham Prep Shooters, Docking Devils, Sedgeford, Walpole Cross Keys and Downham Prep Dynamos.

Thanks go to the Sports Leaders from Lynn’s KES Academy for umpiring the matches throughout the tournament.

