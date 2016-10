Marshland High were the winners at the West Norfolk Schools U14 Girls Hockey Tournament.

Runners-up were King’s Lynn Academy with Sacred Heart, Swaffham, finishing third and King Edward VII Academy (KES) A fourth.

Thanks go to Pelicans HC for the use of their fantastic new pitch.

There was some promising hockey played by both experienced club players and those experiencing their first matches.