Hillcrest claim tag rugby spoils

Nine teams competed in the Downham cluster tag rugby tournament hosted at Upwell Academy.

After a competitive event, the overall winners were Hillcrest Harlequins, with Downham Prep runners-up and Shouldham Saints third.

All three schools now progress to the School Sports Patnership finals on November 10.

Hillcrest and Shouldham will compete in the large schools event and Downham Prep will be in the small schools event. Upwell were winners of the cup pool, with Denver runners-up and Wimbotsham third.

Shouldham Sharks were winners of the trophy pool, with Hillcrest Hurricanes runners-up and Magdalen third.

Many thanks go to Mr Chalkley and Jess for refereeing the matches.