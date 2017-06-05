Hockwold’s Gilmour hits club and Norfolk Alliance cricket record

Double centurion Joel Gilmour smashed a league record and a Hockwold CC record at the weekend.

Gilmour hit an undefeated 257 in the Cecil Amey Norfolk Cricket Alliance Division Five out of a 372-1 total in 45 overs against Great Melton 2nd XI.

Hockwold club chairman John Ruddick said: “It is a club record, 257 not out, by quite some distance. But nobody knows exactly by how much. Certainly never a double hundred!”

It is also a new Alliance record, beating the 248 set last season, by Happisburgh’s Ryan Sturgess.

Gilmour hit 23 fours and 16 sixes.

He faced 148 deliveries and had an opening partnership with Anthony Ruddick (48) of 230 and a partnership of 142 with Carl Smith (35).

Hockwold won by 221 runs after dismissing Great Melton 2nds for 151 all out in 39.1 overs, Simon Groom taking 3-39.