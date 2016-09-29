Search

Home duo take champion club honours for Swaffham

SAFA Norfolk Senior Golf Tournament Finals Day being held at Swaffham Golf Club, winners presentation group. LtoR, Ian Pilcher (SAFA event organiser), Bill Borrett (Chairman of Breckland Council), John Lovick and Colin Wilkins (Champion Club winners from Swaffham GC), Kevin Pellatt (Incoming Chairman SAFA Norfolk), Brian Hannah (Individual winner from West Runton Links GC) ANL-160927-071606009

Colin Wilkins and John Lovick took the ‘Champion Club’ honours for Swaffham Golf Club at the SSAFA (Armed Forces charity) Norfolk Seniors Golf Tournament Finals, by the narrowest of margins.

