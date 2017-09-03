Hotly-contested season on the horizon in King’s Lynn league

The IBA Lynn and District Table Tennis League kicks-off next week and looks to be a very hotly-contested affair in both divisions, writes Danny Vertigan.

Last year’s Premier League winners TopSpynn are not participating mainly due to the Brown boys going off to university.

A few of the top players have also opted for a change of scenery.

The Premier Division will consist of 11 teams.

St James remain unchanged and return with the same squad as last year, while Pegg Scaffolding will be hoping for a higher finish than last season with the addition of Richard Johnson.

Ziggy’s are a much-changed team with Martyn Allen, Chad Bassett and Steve Club coming in to join John Blyth, Chuck Hewitt and men’s open Champion Gary Hewitt.

Heacham have added youngster Archie Rayner to their team while Avengers could also cause a few upsets and have added Phil Dorrington to the ranks.

Both Wisbech Wizards and Ambit Projects are also completely unchanged and will be looking to climb at least a couple of places.

Wasps have added the experience of Dave Attridge to their team, who will be hoping that Tomasz Simka plays a few more games.

Promoted Wisbech Hawks have had a bit of a re-shuffle with Graham Sheppard and Craig Pack being joined by Steve Ely and Matthew Knott.

Wasps Two were also promoted from Division One, but my team to watch this year will be Exiles who are a newly-formed team with plenty of experience.

The foursome of Jim Defty, Steve Barrett, Alan Nicholls and Lee Osler will definitely be one to cause a few upsets.

Prediction: 1 Ziggy’s, 2 Wasps, 3 Wisbech Wizards, 4 Pegg Scaffolding, 5 Exiles, 6 St James, 7 Avengers, 8 Wisbech Hawks, 9 Heacham, 10 Ambit Projects, 11 Wasps II.

Division One will be made up of ten teams and I believe Runcton Holme will take some stopping.

One of the new teams is Hot Shots who are made up of Peter Nunn, Keith Richardson and Alex Bragg.

Another new team is West Lynn Sports and Social Club who are led by Division One champion Danny Vertigan who has Wayne Thorn, Mik Pitt and Andy Castleton in the ranks, along with youngsters Colney Vertigan and Lewis Watson.

Walton Club are the third new team and are made up with the experience of Karen Hubble, Stefan Forth, Brian Chapman, Stephen Kent and Tony Caruso.

Green Fingers return unchanged, while Paul’s Driving School have added Jack Mason to their ranks.

Blades are an unknown quantity and Spin Doctors have added Darryl Johnson and Kerry Smith to their squad.

Relegated Heacham A have lost the services of Phil Dorrington, but have gained youngsters Finlay and Jacob Hewson.

Runcton Holme B have added David Hanniford to their team.

Prediction: 1 Runcton Holme, 2 Green Fingers, 3 Heacham A, 4 West Lynn S&SC, 5 Paul’s Driving School, 6 Walton Club, 7 Hot Shots, 8 Spin Doctors, 9 Runcton Holme B, 10 Blades.

Junior coaching re-starts tonight in the table tennis centre at Alive Lynnsport.

Beginners is between 7 and 8pm and advanced is 8pm to 9.15pm. All standards welcome.