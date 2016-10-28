Houghton Hall cross country sees West Norfolk athletes shine

West Norfolk Athletic Club’s annual cross country at Houghton Hall was another success with over 100 athletes competing among the picturesque surroundings with challenging conditions underfoot.

Ryston Runners (RRAC) won the club of the day award on Sunday.

Ella Golding of West Norfolk AC (WNAC) battled Billy Eccles (Tri-Anglia) to win the under 9s race with William Broad (WNAC) and Sam Doughty (RRAC) second and third. Eva Eccles (Tri-Anglia) and Jennifer Wood (WNAC) finished second and third to round up the under 9 age group.

Abby McCallum (NNHAC) stormed ahead of Holly Lawrence (WNAC) and Evie Golding (WNAC) with Ryan Wood (WNAC) winning the tough 1500m course ahead of Malakay Took (RRAC) and Luke Hayes in the under 11’s.

Adam Alan took the win in the under 13s race with Callum Pope (WNAC) second and Harry Allen (WNAC) third. Brooke Oram (GYDAC) won the girls’ race shortly followed by Mia Moore (RRAC) and Abby Watson (WNAC).

Bailey Took (RRAC) won comfortably in the under 15 race well around of Kyle Moore and Charlie Williams (WNAC) with Rosie Booth (RRAC) winning the girls’ race. Lauren Oram (GYDAC) was pleased with her under 17 win and Annie Rooks (RRAC) led the way home in the under 20’s.

In the main race of the day Michael Eccles of Norfolk Gazelles won the senior age category for the second time ahead of Sam Thelwell (NG) and Lee Watkins. Jan Manning (RRAC) won the senior women’s race just ahead of Joanne Watkins.

In the masters race Nic Bensley of Ryston Runners AC was back to his best winning by two minutes ahead of Neil Stapleton (RRAC) second and Tony Savage (RRAC) third. West Norfolk’s Katrina Wasteney showed her track speed to edge ahead of Geraldine Jordan (RRAC) in the women’s masters race with Liz Blakie picking up third.

Ryston WNAC XC men’s results on Sunday: Nic Bensley 23.39, Neil Stapleton 25.29, Tony Savage 25.58, Mark Doughty 27.28, Kevin Howlett 27.44, Carl Manning 28.03, David Lane 30.42, Andrew Moore (u/a) 34.49. Also, Sam De Gol (7) was 4th in the U9 race and his sister Ruby (6) was pleased to finish after she reported dodging some cow and sheep dung.

l Meanwhile, on the roads, Ryston Runners’ Simon Levy recorded 3:10:57 in the Abingdon Marathon, an event he reputedly did “just for fun”, while two other club members chose the 10 mile distance for their weekend’s sport.

Matt Allen placed third in the Draycote Water 10 with 58:36, while Pauline Drewery missed a PB by a whisker with 75:26 in the Great South Run.

Three Counties Running Club results.

Boston Parkrun: Gary Pratt 24:05 (PB). Lynn Parkrun: Frances Salter 28:35 (PB), Sandra Rhodes 29:23.