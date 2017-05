Seven teams competed in the KES/KLA Cluster Mini Tennis tournament hosted at KES Community Tennis Centre, Lynn.

Teams competing were from Gayton, Howard Junior, Middleton, North Wootton, South Wootton, St Edmunds and St Michael’s. Overall winners were Howard Junior with Gayton finishing second and North Wootton third.

winners

Many thanks go to Jeremy Hodges, Ashley Swift and Gerry Bird for umpiring the matches.

Howard Junior are pictured immediately on the right, while Gayton are on the far right.