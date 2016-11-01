Howell maximum helps Bircham A clip Eagles’ wings

Bircham A (Andy Marsh, Aaron Howell and Laura Marsh) hosted Eagles team of Jack Bramwell, Mark Bishop and Jon Cheyette which turned out to be a close match.

Andy and Jack shared the first four legs before Marsh edged 11-8 in the fifth, Howell against Bishop won in four legs. Cheyette got the first point for Eagles with a four leg win over Laura before Howell got his second win in straight three legs over Bramwell, Another five leg win for Andy this time against Cheyette 11-6 in fifth. Howell completed his maximum which gave Bircham a 5-4 lead into the doubles. Bishop/Cheyette took a two leg advantage over Laura/Howell but the Bircham duo won the next three legs to so that Bircham won 6-4.

Thorpe Trafalgar’s team of Archie Rayner, John Murphy and Ben Andrews welcomed Snoring B’s Keith Beswick, Dan Humphrey and Martin Boddy in another close match.

The first four games were won in three legs, Rayner beating Beswick. Humphrey responded by beating Murphy, Andrews won against Boddy before Beswick made the score 2-2 beating Murphy. Boddy pushed young Rayner who clinched it 11-4 in fifth leg.

A very good win for Beswick over Andrews in three made the score 4-4 before Rayner beat Humphrey and teamed up with Andrews to take the doubles against Boddy/Beswick for a final score of 6-4.

Dennis Chamberlain, Pat Johnson and Graham Thomas for Conservatives hosted a Bircham B side of Paul King, Trevor Palmer and Neville Lingwood. King beat Chamberlain in four, The next two games were straight sets wins for Palmer over Johnson and Linwood beating Thomas.

Another four leg game with Chamberlain losing to Lingwood. Thomas and Palmer shared the first four legs before the latter edged the fifth leg 11-9. The next three games were all decided in the final set, Lingwood beating Johnson, King beating Thomas before Chamberlain picked up Conservatives only win over Palmer. Thomas/Johnson lost to King/Palmer in the doubles in a 1-9 Bircham win.