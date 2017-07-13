Hudson leads winning Middleton Hall Dugmore Trophy golf team

The annual Dugmore Trophy is a very popular team event for the Seniors at Middleton Hall Golf Club.

The Trophy was introduced by Dave Dugmore (pictured second left), Seniors captain in 2007, as a stableford competition where all three individual scores are added together to produce the team result.

This year, 54 players took part on Monday, recording some excellent scores.

The winning team, with a score of 120 points, was Jim Hudson (left), Roy Gladman and John Burton who were presented with the trophy by Seniors captain, Bob Gamble (right).

Second were Chris Moore, Peter McQuaid and Kiem Byrne with 115 points, just ahead of third place team Gordon Bidwell. Ray Brown and Mike Forder on 114 points.