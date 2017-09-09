Hundreds take part in Wissey Half Marathon

The Wissey Half Marathon held on the first Sunday in September is always a bittersweet affair.

The bitterness is in the fact that it ends summer and starts autumn but the sweetness is that the weather is still fine and athletes can test their progress on a splendid course.

This year was no exception as 220 runners competed on the 13.1 mile course that starts and finishes in the picturesque village of Oxborough.

Leading athletics club Ryston Runners both organise the event and field a strong line-up of competitors.

Matthew Allen was the first runner over the line in a commendable time of 1 hour 15 minutes and 22 seconds.

Allen also took a share of the men’s team prize for Ryston Runners along with Warren Armstrong, Will Honeybone and Darren Easter.

Lydia Growns represented the host club on the podium by being placed third in the senior women’s category.

All competitors received a printed glass as a race memento, which they were able, if they wished, to fill with a reviving drink of local ale.

Six members of West Norfolk AC continued their preparation for the upcoming Round Norfolk Relay by also taking part in the event.

Birthday boy Ben Collison was first to finish in 19th in a time of 1.30.13, which equates to just under seven minutes for each mile.

Next home was Martin Koenigsberger, running his first Wissey, in 1.34.26, followed by Neil Watson 1.40.45.

Debbie Schwarz, running in her first half marathon, had the best run of the day with a time of 1.45.29 and not far behind was John Greenhalgh with a time of 2.07.00.

Last member to finish was Hannah Marsters, still carrying an injury, who recorded a time of 2.54.51.

Ryston Results: 1 Matthew Allen1.15.22, 4 Warren Armstrong 1.22.22 (4th M40-44), 15 Will Honeybone 1.29.39, 17 Darren Easter 1.29.59, 23 Ian Milburn 1.32.35, 25 Neil Stapleton 1.33.05, 38 Lydia Growns 1.37.26, 49 Jeremy Navrady 1.40.49 (4th M50-54 ), 57 th Melanie Reed 1.43.06, 61 Tim Rudd 1.43.56, 83 Barry Smith 1.48.39, 89 Penny Seeger 1.49.29, 95 Kate Penn 1.51.39, 99 Julia Norman 1.52.19, 126 Martin Blackburn 1.58.48, 130 Pauline Sparrow 1.59.20, 151 Juliette Meek 2.07.43, 152 Emma Thompson 2.07.52.