Hunnys Heroes in fine form

Hunnys Heroes extended their lead at the top of the Heacham League.

They showed no mercy winning 10-0 against a spirited Sedgeford Savages.

Although the Savages’ trio of John Marrow, Kerry Smith and super sub Mike Wade fought hard by taking three games to five ends and three to four ends, they were unable to convert any into a point on the scorecard.

Marrow was unlucky not to get on the scorecard after a five-ender with Rob Yarrow 11-7, 11-7, 8-11, 8-11 and 11-6 and then another with Graham Keeley, again losing 4-11, 11-1, 11-9, 11-13 and 11-5.

Smith also had a five-ender with Yarrow, while man-of-the-match was Tom Yarrow with a maximum, after only dropping one end.

Ringstead Raiders entertained Adrian’s Allstars but found the going tough when their team of Justin Mullins, Paul Humeniuk and Mark Hipkin lost 9-1 to the Allstars line-up of Adrian Evans, Mike Nobes and super sub Malc Diggins.

Humeniuk got the Raiders’ point with a win over Evans.

Sedgeford Savages had a close match with Spivs Specials, losing 6-4.

Jim Pontin, the latest super sub, joined Paul Richardson and Dan Witley, replacing the injured Mike Witley, while for the Specials, it was Tim Race and Stephen and Aaron Jackson.

Another friendly match was also played between BT Victory and the Friendly Super Subs with the Victory side edging home 5-4.

For full report and photos, please visit: www.malc-on-line.co.uk/tabletennis/index.htm