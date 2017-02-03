Hunstanton bowler King exits 2017 World Indoor Championships to 2014 winner Burnett

Just 2017 World Indoor Bowls Championships

Hunstanton bowler Mervyn King exited 7-5, 6-6 to the 2014 winner Darren Burnett, who was yet another Scottish player to make the quarter-finals.

The Scot took the opening set 7-5 with a single on the last. He repeated the feat in the second set, drawing two shots to a displaced jack in the ditch to square the set at 6-6.

This saw Burnett progress by one and a half sets to a half to end the hopes of the former Fakenham ace and 2006 winner King.

Burnett said: “I seem to have had more than my fair share of evening matches over the years and the carpet is always so dead during that session and doesn’t react very well to anything.

“It was just so heavy that it was like playing outdoors. You just have to push, push, push all the time. I controlled the early ends because I controlled the jack length.”