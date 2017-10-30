Hunstanton bowlers celebrate excellent season

Members and friends of Hunstanton Bowls Club, based at Cromer Road, enjoyed a delicious meal at the president’s annual lunch held at the Rose and Crown.

The club has enjoyed a hectic and successful season with the A team, captained by Colin Bix, winning the West One League.

The green will be open next season in mid-April when it will run two men’s teams and a ladies team in EBA Leagues.

They will also enter mixed teams in the NWNFL and the Downham Triples.

There will also be various social events, including bingo, curry and quiz nights.

If you are interested in joining a successful and friendly club, please contact Ian, by e-mail, at: parkeim@hotmail.com or by calling 01485 532458.

Congratulations went to the winners of the club competitions: Eric Hurrell (Men’s Singles), Mike Grammar (Open Singles), Kay Parke (Ladies Singles), Sue Pheasant and Pauline Hurrell (Ladies Pairs), Danny Cawthorne and Colin Reed (Men’s Pairs), Pauline and Eric Hurrell (Mixed Pairs).

Pictured on the right are Hunstanton Bowls club members at the annual president’s lunch.