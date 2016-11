Norfolk County League Bowls (Div 3 North)

Hunstanton still top the league after a very good away win against Pentney “B” on Saturday.

The visitors won by 114 shots-43 shots, winning on all rinks to earn the maximum seven points.

The biggest winning rink was B Bone, B May, T Warters and C Bunn (skip) who won 36-7.

The next game is at home against Gallow “B” tomorrow, start 2.30pm.